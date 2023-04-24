'He is an experienced politician': Eknath Shinde reacts after Sharad Pawar expresses doubts over MVA's longevity | FPJ

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Supremo Sharad Pawar’s statement expressing doubts over the existence of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance till the 2024 election has led to new political debate in the state.

After the NCP chief expressed doubts about the longevity of the alliance, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reacted to the statement saying that Sharad Pawar is an experienced politician.

Pawar, while speaking to reporters at Amravati last night said, “Today, we are a part of Maha Vikas Aghadi, and there is a willingness to work together. But desire alone is not always enough. The allotment of seats, whether there are any problems or not- all this has not been discussed yet. So how can I tell you about this?”

Elaborating on the statement, he said, “Since seat-sharing talks within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have not been held yet, it is difficult to say whether all three parties will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together.”

Pawar’s statement raises a question mark on opposition unity

The MVA comprises the Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT). The Sena leadership has been saying that it will contest the polls in an alliance. Pawar’s statement, however, raises a question mark on the unity of the opposition in Maharashtra ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

When asked his reaction to the statement, CM Shinde declined any reaction saying, “He is an experienced politician.”

State Congress President Nana Patole too reacted sharply to Pawar’s statement. “Congress wants all the parties opposing the BJP’s politics to come together and fight in unison. Those in alliance with us might have some different opinions. But, we firmly believe that the Constitution is in danger and that we shall take whoever stays with us together in our fight to save it,” Patole said.

'Pawar’s statement was misconstrued': Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, however, claimed that Pawar’s statement was misconstrued.

“Pawar’s statement is being misinterpreted. The alliance is very strong at the moment. Why else are we addressing rallies together? You shall see the MVA’s power at the rally in Mumbai on 1st May. We shall be taking rallies at Pune and Kolhapur also,” Raut said.

BJP dismisses Pawar’s statement as his 'personal opinion'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed Pawar’s statement as his “personal opinion”. State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed that there is confusion among MVA leaders as well as the public about “how far the alliance will go.”

“What Sharad Pawar has said is his personal opinion on Maha Vikas Aghadi. Pawar will soon know if those who are abandoned by their own people can really lead MVA. There is confusion among its leaders as well as the public about how far the Maha Vikas Aghadi will go,” Bawankule said.

BJP spokesperson MLA Ram Kadam went a step further to claim that Pawar’s statement had “punctured the Opposition built up”.