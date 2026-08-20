‘He Himself Stopped & Came Forward’: Mumbai RTO Officer On Taxi Driver Allegedly Arguing After Clearing Marathi Test - VIDEO |

Mumbai: As the Regional Transport Office (RTO) flying squads began checking Marathi proficiency among auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers across the state on Thursday, Assistant RTO Inspector Santosh Sanlukhe said a taxi driver allegedly engaged in an argument with over the verification.

Speaking to reporters, Sanlukhe said the taxi driver had voluntarily stopped and come forward for the test. “The taxi driver himself stopped and came forward. We then conducted his Marathi test. I asked him four questions in Marathi, and he answered them properly. A reporter was also present with me,” he said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Santosh Sanlukhe, Assistant Inspector, RTO, says, "No, the taxi driver himself stopped and came forward. We then conducted his Marathi test. I asked him four questions in Marathi, and he answered them properly. A reporter was also present with me. After that,… pic.twitter.com/0K6lR7DXAb — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026

Driver allegedly argues with officer

Sanlukhe further said that after the driver's proficiency was checked, he was asked to leave, but he allegedly refused and instead began arguing with the RTO officer. “I felt that he appeared somewhat mentally disturbed, so I did not engage with him further,” Sanlukhe added.

The incident comes after the Maharashtra Transport Department launched an enforcement drive earlier in the day to check whether auto-rickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers meet the prescribed Marathi language requirements.

RTO checks underway in Thane

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, RTO officials in Thane were seen checking auto drivers' Marathi proficiency and as part of the checking they have begun inspections at six locations across Thane, with drivers unable to communicate in Marathi being served notices. The flying squads are also videographing the verification tests and issuing initial notices to drivers found non-compliant.

According to reports, drivers who fail to meet the requirement will be given nearly one month to improve their Marathi proficiency. If they continue to fail to comply or show no improvement despite being given sufficient time, their licences may be suspended for three months. In cases where drivers deliberately refuse to learn Marathi or make improvements, proceedings to permanently cancel their licences may be initiated.