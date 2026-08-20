Thane: RTO Squads Deployed To Check Marathi Proficiency Of Auto-Taxi Drivers; Notices Served For Non-Compliance - VIDEO |

Regional Transport Office (RTO) flying squads on Thursday have began checking auto-rickshaw drivers in Thane for their Marathi language proficiency and are fining drivers for not meeting the requirements. The inspections are underway at six locations across the city, with drivers unable to communicate in Marathi being served notices by the RTO.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Transport Department launched its Marathi language proficiency enforcement drive to check whether auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers meet the prescribed requirements.

Statewide proficiency drive begins

The campaign, which began today, aims to take action against auto-rickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers who lack working knowledge of Marathi or the mandated proficiency certificate.

As part of the drive, RTO flying squads are videographing the verification tests and issuing initial notices to drivers found to be non-compliant.

Month-long checks announced

The checks come against the backdrop of a meeting called by State Transport Department Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday, where he announced a month-long drive to check the Marathi language proficiency of drivers across the state and directed RTOs to videograph the process.

According to initial reports, drivers who fail to meet the language requirement will be given nearly one month to improve their Marathi proficiency.

Sarnaik has even clarified that if the drivers fail to comply or show no improvement within the given time period, then their licences will be suspended for three months. "If they still fail to learn Marathi despite being given sufficient time, the provision to permanently cancel their licences will be initiated," Sarnaik asserted.

Minister stresses Marathi identity

The Transport Minister has even clarified that the government does not intend to affect anyone’s livelihood but wants to ensure that the Marathi language and the state’s identity and culture are preserved.

According to data, nearly 9.65 lakh auto-rickshaw and taxi licences and badges have been issued across the state.

Going forward, Sarnaik added that while issuing new licences and badges, RTO officials will verify applicants’ practical knowledge of Marathi through direct conversations and, based on that, they will issue the licences.