HC Refuses Interim Relief To ILS Law College In Dispute Over ‘Other Fees’ For 2026-27

Bombay High Court. |

Mumbai: An interim plea filed by the Indian Law Society's (ILS) Law College was rejected by Bombay High Court on Thursday. The plea sought to display its existing 'other fees' of roughly Rs 37,000 during the ongoing Common Entrance Test (CET) admissions process for the current academic year.

According to Bar and Bench, a division bench comprising Justices RI Chagla and Farhan Dubash declined to grant the interim relief and scheduled the matter for further hearing on June 29.

Dispute over fee structure

The dispute arose after the Fee Fixation Committee (FFC) of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) fixed the ‘other fees’ component at Rs 4,340, significantly lower than the approximately Rs 37,000 previously charged by the institution. Challenging this decision, ILS approached the Bombay High Court, arguing that the revised fee structure was too low to run a college.

During the hearing, the High Court observed that if ILS ultimately succeeds in its challenge, the institution would be free to recover the differential amount from the students.

Students seek intervention

Meanwhile, 14 students from the college, represented by Advocate Pradnya Talekar, have filed an intervention application seeking to be impleaded as respondents in the case. The students argued that any decision taken by the court or the college would directly impact their financial obligations.

Read Also Bombay HC Allows 3 JBIMS Students To Appear For Exams Despite Admission Cancellation

Writ petition challenges decision

ILS and ILS Law College have filed a writ petition challenging SPPU's decision over ‘other fees’ for its LL.B. and B.A. LL.B. programmes at Rs 4,340 for the 2026-27 academic year.

According to the petition, the revised fee represents an approximately 88 per cent reduction in the ‘other fees’ component and around a 77 per cent cut in the overall fee structure. The institution, in its plea, stated that the amount fixed by the university is 'abysmally low' and could adversely affect its functioning and threaten the institution's existence.

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