Bombay HC Allows 3 JBIMS Students To Appear For Exams Despite Admission Cancellation

Bombay High Court grants interim relief to JBIMS students amid dispute over alleged document discrepancies | File Photo

Mumbai, April 6: In an interim relief, the Bombay High Court on Monday permitted three students of the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) to appear for their final semester examinations despite the cancellation of their admissions over alleged discrepancies in submitted documents.

A bench of Justices Riyaz Chagla and Advait Sethna was hearing two petitions — one by Vishad Gupta and Gautam Nair; and the second by Yash Gaikwad.

The petitions challenge a communication dated March 27, 2026, issued by the institute cancelling their admissions to the MMS programme for the academic year 2024–25 under the supernumerary Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC) category.

Institute alleges document discrepancies

According to the institute, it had received a complaint alleging “documents’ falsification and irregularities” in the records submitted by the students at the time of admission.

The impugned communication stated that upon investigation, the documents were found to differ and that “the documents presented at the time of admission are fraudulent”.

Based on these findings, the institute terminated their admissions with immediate effect, cancelled their placements and directed them to surrender their identity cards, while retaining their original documents for further scrutiny.

The institute’s advocate submitted that an internal and external committee report had confirmed that false mark sheets had been submitted by the petitioners, rendering them ineligible for admission.

Students challenge late-stage cancellation

On the other hand, the advocate for the students argued that they had secured admission in 2024 after due verification and re-verification of documents by the institute.

They pointed out that the students had already completed all semesters except the fourth and final semester, and contended that cancelling their admissions at such a late stage was arbitrary and prejudicial.

Court grants interim relief

Taking note of the urgency, as the Semester IV examinations commenced on Monday, April 6, the bench granted ad-interim relief. “Given the fact that the examination… is commencing from today… we allow the Petitioners to appear in the Semester IV examinations,” the court observed, adding that this permission was “without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the parties.”

The court also allowed the students to participate in all academic activities but clarified that they would not claim any equities based on this interim order.

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Directions and next hearing

Further, the court directed the institute to immediately return the students’ identity cards and unblock their email IDs to facilitate their appearance in the examinations.

The petitioners have been directed to file their affidavits responding to the committee report by April 16, while the institute is to file its reply by April 20. The matter is scheduled for hearing on April 21.

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