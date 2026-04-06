Bombay HC Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against LIBAS Owner In Contempt Case

Bombay High Court issues NBW against designer Riyaz Ganji over non-disclosure of assets | File Photo

Mumbai, April 6: The Bombay High Court has issued a non-bailable warrant against fashion designer Riyaz Ganji, owner of the brand LIBAS, in a contempt petition filed over alleged non-disclosure of assets and non-payment of dues.

Justice Abhay Ahuja passed the order on April 2 while hearing a plea by GS Majestic Developers Pvt Ltd against Libas Designs Ltd and others. The petitioner alleged that the respondents had failed to make complete and specific disclosures of their assets, despite earlier court directions.

Court flags vague asset disclosures

The court noted that the details provided were vague, mentioning only locations such as Kurla, Pedder Road and Ludhiana without exact addresses, making it difficult to proceed with attachment.

Court criticises absence of accused

The court also took serious note of Ganji’s absence, despite being directed to remain present. It observed that on previous occasions too, he had avoided appearing before the court and had only complied after strict warnings. The judge remarked that his conduct showed disregard for the judicial process and “deserves no sympathy or mercy”.

Next hearing and directions

The court directed the registry to issue a non-bailable warrant to secure Ganji’s presence on the next date of hearing on April 27. The Mumbai Police have been asked to execute the warrant through the concerned police station.

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Restrictions on assets

The court also restrained the respondents, including the company and its directors, from dealing with or disposing of any assets, movable or immovable, until further orders.

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