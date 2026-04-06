Vidyavihar SUV Crash Case: Widow Moves Bombay HC Seeking Cancellation Of Bail Granted To Minor Accused’s Father

Bombay High Court hears widow’s plea challenging bail of accused minor’s father in Vidyavihar crash case | File Photo

Mumbai, April 6: The wife of a 33-year-old man who died after a road crash in Vidyavihar has moved the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of bail granted to the father of a 17-year-old accused of driving without a licence and allegedly causing the fatal accident.

Menal Dhrumil Patel has challenged the March 4 sessions court order granting bail to the car owner, arguing that the court “ignored overwhelming material” indicating his knowledge of and role in allowing the minor to drive.

Details of the accident

The crash occurred around 11.15 pm on February 5 near Somaiya College, when the minor allegedly rammed a scooter carrying Patel and her husband. Both were critically injured; Dhrumil Patel died on February 15, following which police added culpable homicide not amounting to murder along with Motor Vehicles Act offences.

Arrest and bail proceedings

The father was arrested on February 10 by Tilak Nagar police under provisions making guardians liable for offences by minor drivers. A Vikhroli magistrate rejected his bail plea on February 23, citing prima facie evidence. The sessions court, however, granted bail, holding there was insufficient material to show he knew the car had been taken.

Grounds for bail cancellation

The widow contends the sessions court “erred in holding that the accused did not have knowledge”, pointing to the watchman’s statement, which she says shows the minor accessed the keys with tacit approval. “The statement has been misread and, in fact, supports the prosecution case,” the plea says.

It also cites social media, which is public, material allegedly showing the minor driving the same car and performing stunts in the same car. The posts were later deleted, raising concerns of evidence tampering. “It is quite plain that the accused had knowledge,” the plea states, noting he was himself active on social media.

Allegations of influence and ongoing probe

The petition further refers to a February 8 meeting where the accused allegedly offered Rs 40 lakh as “blood money” to withdraw the complaint, terming it “a clear attempt to influence key witnesses”. It faults the sessions court for observing that “it would not be proper to comment on this aspect at this juncture.”

The plea adds that bail was granted while the probe was ongoing, with key statements yet to be recorded due to board exams.

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Concerns over bail conditions

Calling the conditions “illusory”, it says a Rs 50,000 bond, brief police attendance and a temporary bar on entering Ghatkopar are “wholly inadequate” to prevent interference.

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