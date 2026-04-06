Dixit Solanki Death Case: Bombay HC Seeks Shipping Official’s Response On Family’s DNA Test Plea

Bombay High Court examines plea for DNA testing of seafarer Dixit Solanki’s remains after Oman incident | File Photo

Mumbai, April 6: The Bombay High Court on Monday sought a response from the Deputy Director General of Shipping on a plea by the family of a 25-year-old Indian seafarer, who was killed in a suspected drone boat attack off the Oman coast, seeking a DNA test of the mortal remains brought to India.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad was informed that the remains of Dixit Solanki reached India on Sunday. However, his family has not yet been able to take custody due to identification issues.

Family seeks scientific verification

Appearing for the family, advocate Pradnya Talekar told the court that the remains were severely damaged, making identification impossible without scientific verification.

“There are only four or five pieces of charred bones. There is no body so identification is not possible. A DNA test is required so that the family can go ahead with the final rites,” she said.

Talekar added that the shipping company handling the repatriation had asked the family to first register an FIR and conduct a DNA test before handing over the remains.

She also pointed to an email dated April 5 from the Deputy Director General of Shipping directing the company to extend assistance to ensure that the DNA test is carried out at the earliest.

Court seeks response, posts hearing

The family has now filed an interim application before the High Court seeking directions for registration of an FIR and immediate DNA testing of the remains.

The bench, seeking clarity on the standard procedure in such cases, directed the Deputy Director General of Shipping to file a response and posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

Details of the incident

Solanki, who worked as an oiler aboard the oil tanker MT MKD Vyom, was killed on March 4 when an explosive-laden drone boat struck the vessel amid ongoing tensions in West Asia. He is believed to be the first Indian casualty linked to the maritime conflict in the region.

Family alleges lack of communication

In their plea, the family has alleged a lack of clear communication from authorities and has sought access to investigation and forensic records related to the incident. The petition states that despite nearly a month having passed, the family has struggled to obtain definitive information.

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“The petitioners have been running from pillar to post… however, the authorities are just passing the buck,” the plea states, stressing: “The petitioners have a right to receive the mortal remains of the deceased family member and perform rites guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.”

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