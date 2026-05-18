'Hate-Driven War Against Muslims': AIMIM's Waris Pathan Targets Yogi Adityanath Over 'No Namaz On Roads' Remark

Mumbai: AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan on Monday strongly criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remark, alleging that the UP chief Minister spreads hatred and started a hate-driven war against Muslims.

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While speaking to IANS, AIMIM National Spokesperson alleged that Adityanath failed in his role as CM for making unconstitutional statements. He added, "He became Chief Minister after taking the oath on the Constitution, but every day he is doing unconstitutional acts and making unconstitutional statements."

In a stern voice, Pathan said that if there was no space inside a mosque, he would still offer prayers outside, even if he had to stand alone. He asserted, "Offering namaz is obligatory for me."

Taking to his official handle on Instagram, Pathan warned, "Yogi-ji, this country will be governed by the Constitution and by the rule of law, not by your threats. The law must be equal for everyone; why should it apply only to Muslims?"

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What did the UP CM say?

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh CM sparked fresh political debate after warning against offering namaz on roads and public spaces, saying that roads are meant for smooth traffic movement and daily commuting, and not for activities that obstruct public spaces or inconvenience common citizens.

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He added that religious gatherings involving large numbers of people should be conducted in an organised manner at designated places and, if required, in shifts to avoid overcrowding and disruption.

In a post shared on X, the Chief Minister said, "You have to offer namaz, you can read it during your shift... We'll get you to agree with love, if you don't agree, we'll adopt another method."

In addition to this, he added that the same rules apply to every citizen regardless of religion or community. "The rule of the government is the rule of law. It applies equally to everyone. Namaz is necessary you can read it during your shift. We will not stop it, but not on the road," he said.

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