'You Have To Offer Namaz, Read It In Shifts...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Roadside Prayers, Says Authorities 'Have Other Ways' If Rules Aren’t Followed | VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sparked fresh political debate after warning against offering namaz on roads and public spaces, saying authorities would ensure compliance with public order norms if persuasion fails.

In a post shared on X, the Chief Minister said, “You have to offer namaz, you can read it during your shift... We'll get you to agree with love, if you don't agree, we'll adopt another method.”

The remarks were accompanied by a video from a public gathering in Lucknow where Yogi addressed the issue of roadside prayers and traffic disruptions.

‘Roads Are Meant For Movement’

During the speech, Yogi Adityanath said he is frequently asked whether namaz is still offered on roads in Uttar Pradesh.

Responding to the question, he claimed such practices are not allowed and argued that roads are meant for public movement, not religious gatherings that obstruct traffic.

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“Can anyone come and create a spectacle at a crossroads and block traffic? What right does anyone have to disrupt public movement?” the Chief Minister asked while addressing the gathering.

‘Namaz Can Be Offered In Shifts’

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further said that prayers could be organised in multiple shifts if crowds become too large for available spaces.

According to him, if mosques or homes lack adequate capacity, people should manage attendance in smaller groups rather than gathering on public roads.

“Some people told me their numbers are large. We replied that it can be done in shifts. Unnecessary crowding should not be increased,” he said.

Yogi also reiterated that the government would not stop anyone from offering namaz, but maintained that public roads cannot be used in a way that inconveniences others.

‘Law Applies Equally To Everyone’

Emphasising law and order, Yogi Adityanath said the same rules apply to every citizen regardless of religion or community.

“The rule of the government is the rule of law. It applies equally to everyone. Namaz is necessary you can read it during your shift. We will not stop it, but not on the road,” he said.

Earlier Remarks During Bengal Poll Campaign

This is not the first time the Chief Minister has raised the issue publicly. During the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election campaign, Yogi Adityanath criticised the All India Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee, alleging that “namaz on streets” was being permitted in the state.

At a rally in Hooghly, he also claimed that restrictions were imposed before Hindu festivals while public prayers on roads continued.

Debate Over Public Religious Gatherings Continues

The issue of offering prayers in public spaces has remained politically sensitive for years, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

Supporters of the government argue that restrictions are necessary to maintain traffic flow, emergency access and civic discipline, while critics accuse authorities of selectively targeting one community.

The latest remarks by Yogi Adityanath have once again reignited discussions around religious freedom, public order and the use of shared civic spaces.