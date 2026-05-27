'Has India Become A Hindu Nation?': AIMIM's Waris Pathan Slams Nitesh Rane Over Roadside Namaz Remark | Video | File Pics

Amid the controversy surrounding Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane’s remarks on offering namaz on roads, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan on May 27, launched a sharp attack on the BJP, questioning whether India has officially become a Hindu nation and asserting that the country continues to be governed by the Constitution.

Reacting to Rane’s statement, Pathan said, “I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether India has become a Hindu nation. When was it declared? The country runs on the Constitution.”

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The AIMIM leader argued that if the BJP wants to prevent cow slaughter and consumption, it should take legislative action instead of making statements targeting a particular community. “The BJP should declare the cow the national animal. Then no one will eat it, slaughter it, or distribute it,” he said.

He also criticised what he described as attempts to target Muslims during religious occasions. “Just defaming Muslims and making such statements during their festivals is not right. Everyone has the right to celebrate their festivals,” he added.

Earlier on May 26, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan strongly condemned the events that unfolded at Mira Road's Poonam Cluster residential complex ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, alleging that members of certain Hindu organisations had deliberately attempted to provoke communal tensions.

However, his remarks triggered a sharp backlash on social media, with several netizens accusing him of ignoring the core issue of animal slaughter inside a residential complex and focusing solely on the actions of the protesters.

Many users questioned Pathan's criticism of the demonstrators, arguing that concerns raised by residents over the unauthorised sacrifice of animals within a housing society were being overlooked. Several social media users also accused the AIMIM leader of remaining silent on actions they believed could themselves contribute to communal tensions.

Others contended that bringing goats into a residential society and carrying out sacrifices without permission had itself harmed communal harmony, challenging Pathan's claim that the protest was responsible for damaging Hindu-Muslim relations.

Some users further pointed to municipal regulations, arguing that animal slaughter is allowed only at designated facilities and that residential societies cannot be expected to permit such activities within their premises.

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