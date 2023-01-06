Has BMC run out of asphalt? Mumbai school awaits speed breaker since past 3 months

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The Millat High School on S.V. Road, Jogeshwari west has been waiting in vain for the installation of two speed breakers in front of their school since the last three months. Despite repeated requests the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has failed to comply citing shortage of asphalt as the reason.

In September 2022, Supervisor of the school had written a letter to the Assistant Engineer, Maintenance of K west ward stating children are scared to cross the road due to speeding vehicles on the S.V. Road during and also during peak hours and requested the civic body to construct them.

Only assurances, no result: School official

Mohammad Sharif, Supervisor Jogeswari education trust said, “BMC officers only give assurances. In September, they had assured they would install speedbreakers after the monsoon. I have visited the BMC office two-three times, as recently as 15 days back, but in vain. Parents of students have also visited the ward office and sought that speed breakers be laid for the safety of their wards, but their requests, too, have fallen on deaf ears. Today afternoon, a woman carrying her child in her arms was injured.”

“There were two speed breakers at gate no. 1 and behind gate no. 3 where school bus halts for students to alight; but the speed breakers were washed away during monsoon,” Sharif added.

Social activist Mansoor Darvesh, President of Passengers and Traffic Relief Association said, “I have been pursuing the matter for the last three months. Whenever I go to the ward office of the K West ward, I have been only told that their stock of asphalt has finished and that their supplier has not yet delivered after we used whatever was left to fill up potholes.”

“This is a very busy road which leads to Hill Park and Lokhandwala area on the one side and JVLR on the other, more so during the start and end timing of the school. Sometimes it takes 15-20 minutes to cross the road. K ward officers are irresponsible,” Mansoor Darvesh added.

FPJ had tried to contact Assistant Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj Chavan and officers of the maintenance department, but they did not respond.