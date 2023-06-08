Haryana To Host G20 Meet On Crime in Age Of NFTs, AI and Metaverse

Chandigarh: Haryana is set to host a two-day G-20 conference on crime and security in the age of "Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), AI, and Metaverse", scheduled to take place from July 13 at Gurugram.



The Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the upcoming event in collaboration with senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the state government.

Kaushal said that an exhibition would also be organized during the meet to provide the delegates with a deeper understanding of Haryana's vibrant history and its path towards progress and development. In addition, the higher education department had planned a series of seminars, essay writing competitions, and other engaging events in colleges and universities across the state.

A discourse on various topics

These activities would encourage discussions and critical thinking among students, fostering intellectual growth and knowledge exchange.

This conference is being organised by the MHA in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) while the international partners would be Interpol, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the national partners would include Data Security Council of India (DSCI), Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), National Forensic Science University (NFSU), National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

A platform to develop strategies to fight digital crimes



An official release said that the said G-20 conference aimed to address the pressing issues and challenges posed by emerging technologies such as NFTs, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Metaverse, and their impact on crime and security.

Also, the conference would provide a platform for experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from around the world to engage in meaningful discussions, share insights, and develop strategies to combat the evolving landscape of criminal activities in the digital realm, appraised by the officers of MHA.

Top Haryana officials present at the meet

Special secretary (Internal Security), MHA, Sivagami Sundari Nanda, Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana, P K Agrawal and several top senior officers of state and MHA were present in the meeting.

