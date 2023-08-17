Haribansh Singh Reiterates 'Sabka Malik Ek' At Sainath Education Trust's I-Day Celebrations

Sainath Education Trust's I-Day Celebrations |

Haribansh Singh, Chairman of Sainath Education Trust (SET) Vashi, Navi Mumbai, former Member of Parliament hoisted the national flag at the Sainath Education Trust's educational complex here on the nation's 77th Independence Day. Vishwarath Nayar a senior journalist of Navi Mumbai, Nagesh Chaube a retired customs officer, Neelam Singh teacher and member of SET and the wife of Uttar Pradesh MLA Ramesh Singh, T. P. Singh administrative officer of SET, Dr. B. S. Pandey principal SET's Rajiv Gandhi College of Arts Commerce and Science, Beena Pereira principal Sainath Hindi High School and Junior College, Dr. Swarnlata Harichandan principal SET's H. B. B.Ed. College, Rekha Singh H. M. Sainath Hindi Primary School and Latha Pillai H.M. Sainath English School graced the dais along with Haribansh Singh on the occasion.

The students presented several patriotic songs in Marathi and Hindi on the occasion. Earlier the students participated in an impressive rally around the school surroundings in the Vashi node and performed the traditional lazim enroute. Haribansh Singh garlanded the students dressed as Bharat Mata and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the rally.

Haribansh Singh called upon the students to imbibe the spirit of the freedom fighters who made big contributions and sacrifices for the freedom struggle and work hard and put in their best to build their future and the future of the nation. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' Singh invoked the 'Sabka Malik Ek' message of Shirdi Saibaba. Pointing out the overwhelming numbers of female staff and girl students in the audience and female dignitaries on the stage Haribansh Singh remarked that the Trust always believed in PM Modi's objective of empowerment of women for nation-building.

Vishwarath Nayar recalling his nearly four decades of association with the chairman of the school trust remarked that Haribansh Singh lived the messages of Shraddha, Saburi and Seva of Shirdi Saibaba in the truest sense. Continuing to relentlessly work for the people with greater enthusiasm after every poll debacle, continuing his business in true earnest even after the great economic meltdown and tirelessly contributing his services for reaching out to health and educational facilities to the weakest sections of society and finally succeeding to achieve his political business and social goals are hallmarks of Singh's career that the students can learn from Nayar added. He further recalled the leadership of Haribansh Singh and Ganesh Naik in keeping Navi Mumbai peaceful, when communal violence had flared up in the neighbouring cities. He qualified Haribansh Singh who has set up 15 colleges, 9 schools and hospitals as an example of the freedom fighter post-independence involved in the making of a new Bharat.

Chaubey recalled the memory of his grandfather who was a freedom fighter and lauded Haibansh Singh's initiatives in the health and educational sectors for the welfare of society. Principal Pandey delivered the vote of thanks and was appreciated by the Chairman for his efforts in the conduct of the celebrations. Haribansh Singh also praised the teachers and students and called for greater efforts and contributions in nation-building.

