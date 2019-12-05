Hancock & Lower Parel railway bridges issue raised in Parliament

New Delhi / Mumbai: The re-construction project of railway bridge at Lower Parel station is still waiting to pick up the pace, whereas the Hancock Bridge reconstruction project hangs in balance, continuous delay in the projects have badly hit the traffic movements in adjoining areas, causing problems to more than 7.5 million daily commuters.

The issue was echoed in Parliament on Wednesday. MP Arvind Sawant raised the issue of incomplete railway bridge projects of Mumbai's sub-urban railway in Parliament, saying since long, the Ministry of Railways has been issuing warning over the conditions of railways bridges, constructed during British era, and promised the repair of said railway bridges.

The Central Railway had demolished Hancock railway bridge, which connected Mazgaon and Sandhurst road stations in January 2016 on the basis of a report, which declared the bridge unsafe for commuters, but the re-construction project is still awaiting completion, though it's December 2019.

Ditto with the with Lower Parel Railway Bridge, which was dismantled in August 2018, but the re-construction waiting to take-off for unknown reasons.

MP Sawant showed his concerns over the Tilak Bridge of Dadar also, and suspects that he heard the Tilak Bridge is also in process to declare unsafe and will put under re-construction procedure soon.

Sawant requested the Speaker to direct the Ministry of Railways to keep common commuters' concerns in mind and make the alternative arrangements before dismantling any other bridge in future.

MP Arvind Sawant was soon seconded by MPs Rahul Shewale and Vinay Raut on the said subject in Parliament.