e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Tripura BJP MLA Ashish Das to join Trinamool Congress: ReportsMark Zuckerberg set back by nearly $7 bn in Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram global outage
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 03:06 PM IST

Halting of Jalyukta Shivar work caused flooding in parts of Marathwada: Devendra Fadnavis - Watch video

The BJP leader made the statement while interacting with farmers from Dautpur and Irla villages of Osmanabad district after reviewing crop losses there.
PTI
Halting of Jalyukta Shivar work caused flooding in parts of Marathwada: Devendra Fadnavis - Watch video | Twitter

Halting of Jalyukta Shivar work caused flooding in parts of Marathwada: Devendra Fadnavis - Watch video | Twitter

Advertisement

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition on Tuesday said the MVA government brought the Jalyukt Shivar to a halt, causing waterlogging in some areas of Marathwada, which witnessed heavy rains recently.

The BJP leader made the statement while interacting with farmers from Dautpur and Irla villages of Osmanabad district after reviewing crop losses there.

Environment and water management experts had recently claimed that "unscientific" works done under Jalyukta Shivar, a flagship water conservation scheme of the previous BJP-led Maharashtra government, led to flooding after heavy rains in Marathwada.

While interacting with farmers, Fadnavis said, "Farmers pointed out an important thing that deepening and widening of rivers in small amounts have prevented water logging in many areas. This government has brought the scheme to a halt and put a stop to the deepening and widening work, causing inundation." In a video of the interaction, which the BJP leader posted on his Twitter account, a farmer is seen informing him about the need to deepen a river in Dautpur to prevent inundation, while a cultivator from Irla claimed that the deepening work had prevented waterlogging in the village.

The BJP leader also reiterated his demand for immediate financial assistance to farmers by transferring the compensation directly into their bank accounts before Dussehra.

The BJP will keep staging protests till the state government helps farmers, he said, adding that the party will also ensure that the deepening and widening work (of rivers) resumed.

The Jalyukta Shivar scheme was launched for the construction of check dams, rejuvenation of old check dams, repair of weirs and storage tanks and removal of encroachments from river beds to increase water percolation.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra: Jalyukta Shivar scheme responsible for Marathwada floods? Here's what experts say
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 03:06 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal