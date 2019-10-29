Halloween 2019: Top spots in Mumbai for you to showcase your best scary face

As the western winds of Halloween have crashed the Indian metro cities, this year Mumbaikars have even more places to showcase their best Halloween costumes. Halloween marks the beginning of the Catholic festival, Allhallowtide.

The Mumbai Halloween culture is spreading like an epidemic, and if you want to be a part of this gothic and fun-filled festival, there are several spots in Mumbai for you dress up as your favourite character or someone’s nightmare and party all night.

Here are the top 2019 Halloween events for you:

Kitty Su Mumbai

Kittu Su Mumbai is organizing and early Halloween bash this year. On the 30th of October, which is tomorrow, the party will be the spookiest of all with Mumbaikars pooling in from all parts of the city. Kittu Su has also claimed to have the best line-up this year.

Date and time: October 30 | 10 p.m

Location: Kitty Su, Mumbai, Andheri east

Ticket: 1000 - 2000 (Full Cover)

Halloween Party ft. Stereobeats- BKC Dive

Every party gets better with an offer on drinks and BKC Dive gets it. The 2019 Halloween Party ft. Stereobeats is hosting a Halloween party for all who dance better when they drink. You will get a free-entry to the bar with a 1+1 offer on drinks from noon to 9 p.m. You and your ghost friends can get reach your happy high then to groove to the best Hip-Hop and Commercial music by DJ Stereobeat.

Date and time: October 31 | 9 p.m to 1.00 a.m

Location: BKC Dive, Bandra Kurla Complex

Ticket: Free Entry

Halloween Laughter Riot | The Joker Party- Hoppipola

Hoppipola is still not over the infamous Joker, but we aren’t complaining. Joker remains one of the most iconic Halloween characters. With a twist to Halloween, Hoppipola is organizing a Halloween party that will definitely turn into a laughing riot. If you’re the kind who would love to unleash their inner-joker this event you mustn’t miss.

Hoppipola will also be hosting the Special Blood Red Beer Chuggathon. The winner will be awarded free beer for the whole month.

Date and time: October 31 | 8 p.m to 12 a.m

Location: Hoppipola

Ticket: Free Entry

Halloween Bash | The Studs Sports Bar & Grill

Get your scariest look on for The Studs Sports Bar & Grill’s 2019 Halloween Bash.

And, no, by scariest we don’t mean the Monday morning after a night of drinking one, for this Halloween bash, get your most dramatic costume on.

Date and time: October 31 | 8 p.m

Location: The Studs Sports Bar & Grill, Andheri East

Ticket: Free Entry

Gaysi’s Halloween Special 2x2 Bar Night- SamBar Pub & Kitchen

Late but freaky as ever, the Gaysi family’s Halloween party will be only as scary as you want it to be. Known for hosting fun parties while holding a safe space for people of all genders, the Gaysi family is the coolest Halloween party in town, and of course, it is fashionably late.

Date and time: November 9 | 8 p.m to 1.30 a.m

Location: SamBar Pub & Kitchen, Khar west

Ticket: Rs 500