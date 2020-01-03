'Had discussion on many issues': Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule amid allocation of cabinet berths

On Thursday, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule at the latter's residence, Silver Oak. Raut said they discussed "several issues".

"Met Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule at his residence Silver Oak today, we had discussion on many issues. It is always great joyful and learning experience to meet sharad pawar ji who I believe has given new direction to politics in India," Raut tweeted.