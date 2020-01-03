'Had discussion on many issues': Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule amid allocation of cabinet berths

On Thursday, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule at the latter's residence, Silver Oak. Raut said they discussed "several issues".
"Met Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule at his residence Silver Oak today, we had discussion on many issues. It is always great joyful and learning experience to meet sharad pawar ji who I believe has given new direction to politics in India," Raut tweeted.
The meeting took place amid discussions between the ruling coalition members Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP about allocation of portfolios in the Maharashtra government. Baramati MP and Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule was also present at the meeting.
Earlier on Thursday, NCP MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday criticised the Centre for denying permission to the tableaux from Maharashtra and West Bengal for the Republic Day parade. Sule accused the Centre of giving 'step brotherly' treatment to the non-BJP ruled states. While, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has suspected conspiracy behind the denial of the permission.
