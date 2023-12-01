Gujarat Man Loses ₹69,000 & Passport In 'Job In Turkey' Fraud Ad On Facebook

An individual responding to a 'Gulf job vacancy' ad on Facebook falls prey to a scam, loses ₹69,000 and his passport. | File

An individual responding to a 'Gulf job vacancy' advertisement on Facebook falls prey to a scam, losing Rs 69,000 and surrendering his passport under the guise of a job in Turkey. A case was filed against four suspects for alleged cheating.

According to the FIR, Rasikbhai Patel (39), a welder from Valsad, Gujarat, sought overseas employment after working in Dubai from 2016 to 2020. In October 2023, he came across a 'Job in Turkey' ad on a business portal's Facebook account, claiming government authorization to provide diverse skills to employees.

Subsequently, Patel contacted the provided number, inquired about the process and fees, and shared his resume via WhatsApp. Visiting the Santacruz West office with his wife, they found two women and a man on staff. Rehan Khan, one of the women, informed Patel that he could earn $500 to $1000 monthly for a welding job in Turkey, requesting certain documents and a payment of Rs 65,000.

On October 25, the fake company sent Patel an offer letter via WhatsApp, requesting Rs 5000, which he paid. A week later, a medical test was demanded, prompting Patel to travel from Gujarat to Kurla. Suspicions arose when the test occurred in a regular clinic. Despite growing doubts, Patel paid Rs 4000 and handed over his passport, allegedly needed for further processing.

On November 9, Patel received a visa via WhatsApp, gaining trust. Following the fraudsters' instructions, he paid Rs 30,000 at their Santacruz office on November 19. They provided a receipt and a Qatar Airlines Turkey boarding pass for November 29, requesting an additional Rs 30,000. When Patel reached the office on November 27, it was closed.

Contacting the fraudster, he was told the office had shifted and his passport would be returned. They informed him that they had cancelled his flight ticket due to other candidates having problems, and later, they arranged to travel together. He discovered the office had been closed for ten days, and many individuals also came there to inquire about their journey. Patel realized it was a big scam and had fallen victim to it, losing Rs 69,000.

Subsequently, he filed a case on November 28 against Arsha Ansari, Rehan, and two unidentified individuals under sections 34 (common intention), 419 (cheating), and 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, at the Santacruz police station.