Gujarat Man Arrested in Mumbai for Possessing UK Student Visa with Fake Degree Certificate

Mumbai: A case has been registered against an individual, Jenil Kankotia (22) from Surat, Gujarat, for allegedly possessing a UK student visa obtained with a fraudulent degree certificate. The case was filed at the Sahar police station on September 25.

Fake certificate obtained for Rs 90,000

According to the FIR, on September 25, at 3 pm, Jenil Kankotia (22) arrived at Mumbai airport with the intention of traveling to London via Istanbul. He presented his passport, visa, and boarding pass at the immigration counter. His visa indicated his intent to travel to the UK for education in Master of Business Management (MBM). When the immigration officer inquired about his prior education and requested certificates, he claimed to hold a Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) degree from Savitribai Phule University of Pune, submitting a mark sheet and certificate. However, the immigration officer noticed a misspelling of the university's name on the certificate, raising suspicions about his qualifications. An investigation was launched, which revealed that he had only completed education up to first year B.Com. He had obtained a fake certificate from an agent for Rs. 90,000 with the intention of going to the UK for employment.

An immigration officer has filed a case against him under sections 420, 465, 468, and 471 of the IPC Act.

