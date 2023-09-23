Mumbai News: Charcop Police Bust Gang Operating Fake Document Center, 2 Arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Charcop police have apprehended two individuals for allegedly creating fake documents to produce Aadhar cards and PAN cards. The police have registered a case against three individuals under sections 34 (common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC Act on September 23.

Read Also Man Arrested at Mumbai Airport with Fake Nursing Certificate Enroute to UK

Machines, fake documents seized after raids

According to the FIR, on September 22, the Charcop police received information that an individual possessed a fake Aadhar card. The police called him to the police station and interrogated him. The investigation revealed that he had obtained a fake Aadhar card from a gang. The police then proceeded to the SRA building in Neelkanth Nagar, Charcop, Kandivali East, where the gang operated a center for providing fake documents for making Aadhar cards and PAN cards. The center was located in an SRA flat. During the investigation, it was discovered that Shiv Gupta, alias Shiva, ran this center. Upon inspection, the police found fake date of birth certificates, fake PAN cards, fake insurance policies from various companies, and fake death certificates.

The police seized a monitor, a color printer, a fingerprint scanner, a laptop, a camera, a GPS device, an eye scan machine, a USB HUB machine, and fake documents. The police arrested Maruf Khan (23) and Danish Shaikh (23), both from Kandivali East.

Read Also Mumbai: Crime Branch Busts Gang Involved In Duping People On Pretext Of Providing Loan

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)