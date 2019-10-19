Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's elder sister's house in Ghatkopar robbed of cash, jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's elder sister's, who lives in Ghatkopar West, house was broken into by unidentified miscreants looted cash and jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh.

According to Mid-Day, Vijay Rupani's elder sister was was at a BJP event in the city when the incident took place. The incident took place on Tuesday night, when Rupani had come to the city to help the party in campaigns for the upcoming assembly election. Nirupama Kothari, her husband Bhanubhai Kothari and son Manish were at a party with Rupani when their flat in Shantiniketan society was ransacked.

Manish told Mid-Day, "On Wednesday, around 7.30 am, I received a call from our neighbour who informed us that we had been robbed. I rushed to the flat with my mother to find the cupboard and locker in the bedroom broken. My mother had kept around R30,000 cash, a gold chain weighing 10 grams, a gold ring, five silver glasses and 42 silver coins, which were all stolen." Manish later registered an an FIR at the Parksite Police Station. The police are now investigating the matter and examining CCTV footage from the building.