Guest house raided in Colaba, three held for trafficking

Mumbai: A guest house was raided in Colaba in south Mumbai on Saturday night and three people were arrested for allegedly operating an "escort service", while two aspiring models and a minor girl were rescued, police said.

The raid was carried out by the Social Service Branch, an official said, adding the kingpin of the online "escort service" racket was wanted in the case.

"The business was being operated online. Pictures of girls were being circulated to customers. We got a tip-off that three girls will be at a guest house which was the pick up point. We conducted a raid and arrested the guest house manager, a waiter and a customer," Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivdeep Lande.

He said six mobile phones were seized along with Rs 11,000 cash, and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered at Colaba police station.