GST alleges Rs 44.66 crore excise duty evasion, Bombay HC quashes show cause notice to Supermax Personal Care

Mumbai: In a relief to Supermax Personal Care Pvt Ltd, a firm involved in manufacturing and selling Supermax razor blades, the Bombay High Court quashed a show cause cum demand notice issued by the GST Commissionerate, Thane demanding over Rs 44.88 crores excise duty for the years 2015-16 to 2017-2018 (up to June 2017).

The bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Milind Jadhav were hearing a plea filed by Supermax Personal Care Pvt Ltd through its counsel Prakash Shah, challenging the show cause cum demand notice issued to it for allegedly evading to pay the excise duty.

The contention of the GST commissioner was that Supermax Personal Care Pvt Ltd had roped in Tigaksha, another firm to process its products and even package the same at its factory at Una in Himachal Pradesh. This firm sends the completed products to various depots of Supermax across the country, from where they are sold to consumers.

Notably, Tigaksha enjoys an area-based exemption from paying excise duty.