Green panel approves environment clearance to NCP MLA Rohit Pawar led firm for expansion of distillery by laying severe conditions

NCP chief Sharad Pawar with grandnephew Rohit. | Twitter

The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) attached to the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change have approved the environment clearance (EC) for the proposed expansion of distillery capacity from 300-kilo litre per day (KLPD) to 600 KLPD for the production of Ethanol, co-generation power plant for distillery from 3 MW to 8 MW located at Shetphalgade village, Indapur tehsil in Pune district. by Baramati Agro Limited (unit 1) in Pune district. The company CEO is NCP chief Mr Sharad Pawar’s grand nephew and party legislator from Karjat Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district Mr Rohit Pawar while the chairman is Mr Rohit Pawar’s father Mr Rajendra Pawar.

Mr Rohit Pawar has been hogging the headlines for his recent statement that after the split in the Shiv Sena, the next target will be NCP.

The EAC gave its approval at its meeting held on October 14 but its minutes were uploaded recently.

The total plant area after expansion will be 47.76 Ha (existing plant area 47.76 Hectares and No additional land will be acquired for the expansion project as the same will be done within existing plant premises. Out of the total plant area of 17.0 Hectares, nearly 35.98 % of the total plant area has already been developed as greenbelt & plantation and the same will be maintained. The estimated project cost is Rs 200 crore. Total Employment after expansion will be 100 persons as direct & indirect.

However, EAC has laid down severe conditions including the cancellation of EC if it would not be used for ethanol manufacturing. Further, EC granted for a project on the basis of the submitted documents shall become invalid in case the actual land for the project site turns out to be different from the land considered at the time of appraisal of the project. ‘’If any part of data/information submitted by Baramati Agro Limited is found to be false/ misleading at any stage, the project will be rejected and Environmental Clearance was given, if any, will be revoked at the risk and cost of the project proponent,’’ it said.

Further, the total freshwater requirement shall not exceed 2093 CMD of ethanol production which will be met from the Khadakwasla and Ujani Dam. No groundwater recharge shall be permitted within the premises. The company shall construct a rainwater storage pond of 60 days capacity and the accumulated water to be used as fresh water thereby reducing fresh water consumption.

Moreover, a continuous online (24x7) monitoring system for stack emissions/effluent shall be installed for the measurement of flue gas discharge and the concentration of the pollutant, and the data to be transmitted to the CPCB and SPCB server. For online continuous monitoring of effluent, the unit shall install web cameras with night vision capability and flow meters in the channel/drain carrying effluent within the premises.

In the event of failure of any pollution control system adopted by the unit, the respective unit shall not be restarted until the control measures are rectified to achieve the desired efficiency. Performance assessment of pollution control devices/ systems will be conducted annually.