Green Movement In Hospitality Industry To Work Towards Sustainable Growth

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) has joined hands with the Indian Green Building Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to foster a green building movement in the hospitality industry. An MoU was signed between the two organizations recently.

“By prioritizing life, property and environmental safety, we not only fulfil our ethical obligations but also lay the foundation for sustainable growth and success. The signing of the MoU is a stepping stone in this direction,” said Pradeep Shetty, President, HRAWI.

The MoU signifies HRAWI’s commitment towards promoting water conservation, energy efficiency and responsible waste management within the hospitality industry, he added.

“We have 17.65% per cent of the world’s population but only 4 per cent of its fresh water resources. If we do not conserve, preserve, reuse and recycle, then we will have a major problem on our hands in the near future,” says Gurmit Singh Arora, Chairman, IGBC.

“Through sustainable green building practices, our hotel in Phaltan has achieved remarkable results. Our monthly electricity bill has decreased from ₹9 lakhs to just ₹1 lakh. Additionally, despite operating in a water-scarce region, we are proud to say that we no longer rely on borrowed water,” said Sandeep Talaulicar, committee Member, HRAWI.