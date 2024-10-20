 'Greatest Politician Of All': Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Praises PM Narendra Modi (Video)
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi was seen in a video praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even calling him 'greatest politician of all'. The undated video is doing rounds on social media.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
(File photo) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi |

In what may be perceived as an interesting development considering Maharashtra assembly elections are near, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi was seen praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video which is now doing rounds on social media platforms.

"I would say the greatest politician of all would be Narendra Modi ji...," says Chaturvedi

"...In the sense that he has managed to convince an entire electorate. He has managed to shoulder a lot of BJP responsibilities. There has to be some quality to him. He is connecting with a lot of youth, women etc..." she adds.

She further opined that despite BJP's performance in Lok Sabha election was not as good as expected, it would be 'foolhardy' to say there was nothing to 'appreciate' there.

Chaturvedi briefly hinted Modi 'losing grip' on situation but conceded that he took the BJP to a position where it became single largest party in the parliament.

It was not clear when was the video recorded.

Watch the full video here:

It is worth noting that Priyanka Chaturvedi started her political journey by joining Congress in the year 2010. She became general secretary of Indian Youth Congress in 2012.

In 2019, she joined Shiv Sena after expressing her dismay at Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee's (UPCC) decision to reinstate some party workers who were suspended earlier because of their behaviour towards her.

Following split in Shiv Sena, Chaturvedi decided to join the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

