'Great victory for the people': Lawyer who led fight for Aarey lauds shifting of Mumbai Metro shed

The Judgment of 11th October 2018 turned out to be of great help to activists and to the people protesting against the cutting of trees at Aarey as it provided them with a required respite. This is important because in 2018, the petition of Vanshakti before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) asking that Aarey be declared a “forest” was dismissed. Another petition filed by Amrita Bhattacharjee of Aarey Conservation Group in 2017, seeking the quashing of the change in land use of Aarey from No Development Zone to Metro car shed was dismissed by the Bombay High Court in 2018. The court upheld the government’s notification changing the land use.

All the hearings before the Tree Authority happened for nearly a year and finally, as per the minutes of the meeting from 29.8.2019, the Tree Authority decided to cut 2646 trees at Aarey. People had time to challenge the order and this time MCGM Standing Committee Chairman Mr. Yashant K. Jadhav approached me to challenge the order of the Tree Authority. It is interesting to note that Mr. Jadhav was a member of the Tree Authority.

The order to cut trees was challenged on the following grounds:

(a) the proposal could not be discussed due to paucity of time,

(b) Minutes of Meeting do not disclose exactly what transpired in the meeting of the Respondent No.1 dated 29.8.2019 and

(c) the Minutes of Meeting and the conclusion arrived therein being in violation of what was passed by the Court in PIL (L) No.60 of 2019.

However Bombay High Court dismissed the petition as well as other petitions challenging the decision of the Tree Authority to begin cutting trees on 4th October 2019. With the dismissal of Petitions, the then state Government started cutting trees on war footing and about 1,000 trees were cut by the time a stay was provided by the Supreme Court on 7th October, 2019. However, what is interesting and laudable is stand of the Shiv Sena, who in spite of being part of BJP alliance continued to oppose the cutting of trees at Aarey as well as the construction of Metro Shed at Aarey.

In late 2019, in spite of a pre-electoral alliance that saw the BJP-Shiv Sena gain a majority, the BJP could not form the government. A new unexpected government headed by Shiv Sena Leader Shri Uddhav Thackeray and supported by the Congress and NCP came to power and Aarey got its freedom. On 29th November 2019, a day after being sworn in as the Chief Minister, the Thackeray govt had stayed the car-shed construction work and ordered a review of the feasibility of relocating it elsewhere.

The announcement on 11th October 2020 is a natural conclusion to what was promised by Shiv Sena. After the announcement of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the Metro shed will be shifted to Kanjurmarg and that Aarey Colony would be declared as forest, I am overwhelmed by the fact that the Aarey ecosystem has finally been saved.

It is a great victory for the people. We all know that Mumbai is the 4th most polluted mega-city in the world where 9 out of 10 people breathe in bad air. So, it is very necessary for us to save the forest in order to reduce pollution. And while the Metro plan would be for the benefit of the people, this benefit should never come at the cost of destroying nature. Once we destroy the environment, we cannot bring it back even with the use of world class technology.

Aarey forest which was standing on the edge of being slaughtered in the name of development has been saved today.

I just want to conclude by requesting every citizen of this country to plant at least one tree to save nature and to protect our future generations.