Aarey tree cutting: Aaditya Thackeray says he has asked authorities to issue 'stop work'

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray has on Friday asked the authorities to issue a "stop work" notice immediately after tree cutting was reported at Aarey. He said it was "some old tendered work".
Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Received some photos of some old work tendered earlier, happening now in Aarey for a proposed concrete wall. I have asked the authorities to issue “stop work” notice immediately and asked for a report on the same."
Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Preeti Sharma Menon and Ruben Mascarenhas accused the Maharashtra government of cutting trees in Aarey for a zoo.
AAP’s National Secretary Preeti Sharma Menon tweeted, “This is ridiculous! Heard that there is tree felling going on inside #Aarey forest for @AUThackeray's zoo?!!! Wasn't killing baby penguin enough to satisfy his childish plans. Why on earth would we destroy a forest to make a zoo??!!”
Ruben Mascarenhas shared a copy of what he called a ‘prima facie’ work order. He tweeted, "Got hold of a copy of a prima facie expired work order, which seems to be the basis of cutting of trees at Aarey for the zoo. What is going on?!?!"
