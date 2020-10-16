Aarey tree cutting: Aaditya Thackeray says he has asked authorities to issue 'stop work'

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray has on Friday asked the authorities to issue a "stop work" notice immediately after tree cutting was reported at Aarey. He said it was "some old tendered work".

Taking to Twitter, Aaditya Thackeray said, "Received some photos of some old work tendered earlier, happening now in Aarey for a proposed concrete wall. I have asked the authorities to issue “stop work” notice immediately and asked for a report on the same."