Car shed at Kanjurmarg means no Metro 3, says former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis continues to attack the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on shifting the Metro 3 car shed from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg, saying it was already rejected by the expert committee formed by CM Uddhav Thackeray. He released a series of tweets, giving excerpts of the committee reports to substantiate his argument that Kanjurmarg was not a viable option as it will escalate the cost and time required for the project completion.

Fadnavis, who has been criticised by citizen organisations and environment conservationists for taking a rigid stand on the Aarey car shed, ridiculed Thackeray’s claim that the Kanjurmarg site will be a ‘no cost’ option, saying that it is in fact a ‘no metro’ proposal. “Already 76 per cent of the tunnel work has been completed. This is the end of the project’s financial viability. The burden of rising cost will eventually be borne by the commuters,” he said.

“I respect those fighting for the environment. The car shed site was selected at Aarey as there was no other option left. But will the same environmentalists now support the car shed on salt pans, mangrove and protected forest land?” he asked. He further said that Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will have to bear additional expenditure in case of additional claims for the Kanjurmarg land for the Metro 3 and Metro 6 car shed.

Fadnavis said there will be a huge financial burden on the state government. “According to the tripartite agreement, the entire financial burden of delay due to changes in the scope of work, duration or any other reason will have to be borne by the state government,” he added.

According to Fadnavis, the mixed rail traffic on various routes from Aarey to Kanjurmarg of Metro 6 will not only create huge complications in the operation of Metro 6, but will also affect Metro 3. This will ultimately affect the operational efficiency of these metro lines and increase losses.