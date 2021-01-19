Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Seven members of Ralegan Siddhi Gram Vikas Panel win local polls in Anna Hazare's native village

Seven members of a panel in social activist Anna Hazare's native village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra on Monday won the local gram panchayat elections.

While seven members from the Ralegan Siddhi Gram Vikas Panel, in Ahmednagar district, won the gram panchayat polls, two from the same panel were elected unopposed earlier.

Gram panchayat elections, covering more than 30 districts of the state, were held on January 15 and the results declared on Monday.

According to a close aide of Hazare, before the polls, it was decided to elect nine members of the local gram panchayat from two rival groups unopposed.

He said there are two groups in the village.