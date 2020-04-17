Grain market trader contracts virus, market would still continue to operate after the 62-year-old tested positive

Panvel There was panic at the wholesale grain market in Vashi on Friday as a trader from the market tested positive of COVID-19. The 62-year-old trader is currently admitted in a hospital in Mumbai and was operational at the market till Saturday.

The trader is a resident of sector 18 in Sanpada near the Palm Beach road. The grain market at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) was reopened on Thursday after it was closed on Saturday after a trader from spice market had also tested positive.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration sealed the L-wing of the grain market from where the trader might have contracted/spread the virus and disinfection was carried out.

Dr Ajay Patil from APMC Vashi said that the area had been cordoned off and said that 13 persons were employed by the trader which included Mathadi (headloaders) workers as well.

Swab of all those who came in contact with the trader was taken for the test. The NMMC has declared the area as containment zone and access has been restricted. However, the market would continue to operate.

A senior official from the APMC administration said that the operation will continue as decision could not be taken despite a meeting. Meanwhile, five more positive of COVID-19 were found in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction which included a nurse from Dr DY Patil Hospital in Nerul.