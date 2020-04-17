Coronavirus in Mumbai: Covid patients cough up Rs 30,000 a day

Mumbai: Faced with complaints from patients about overcharging by private hospitals for both, coronavirus testing and treatment, the BMC has decided to cap treatment charges of coronavirus patients at private hospitals.

The overcharging occurs because there is no restriction on charging for medicines or personal protective equipment, which hospitals are adding to the patient's bill.

Civic officials said they would be meeting with the CEOs of private hospitals to address this issue. On March 20, the BMC had directed all private hospitals to charge Rs 4,500 or 50 per cent of the total bill for a bed, but it is learnt that hospitals are charging Rs 30,000 per day.

Though the BMC has directed private hospitals to charge Rs 4,500 for treatment, when I received the bill, I saw additional charges for safety kits and the total bill came to Rs 30,000, said a patient.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (health) Suresh Kakani said there will be a meeting with the chief executive officers of the private hospitals, to address this issue.