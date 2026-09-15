'Govt Working On Your Demands': Eknath Shinde Urges Maratha Protesters Coming To Mumbai Not To Disrupt City's Ganeshotsav

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said the State Government was working towards providing reservation to the Maratha community without affecting the rights of Other Backward Classes (OBC) or any other community.

Speaking to the media, Shinde said, "The government has made its position on Maratha reservation very clear. The process of providing reservation began when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister, but the government changed, and the reservation was scrapped."

VIDEO | Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "The government has made its position on Maratha reservation very clear. The process of providing reservation began when Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister, but the government changed and the reservation was scrapped. Later,… pic.twitter.com/cMnOZk3JyF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 15, 2026

Shinde said that when he became the Chief Minister, his government provided 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) category and that members of the community continue to benefit from it.

Shinde highlights reservation measures

"At the time of providing the reservation, the Justice Shinde Committee also began the process of issuing Kunbi certificates to those whose records establish their Kunbi status. Lakhs of people have received these certificates. The 10% reservation is also in place, and work on the SARTHI scheme and scholarships has begun. In addition, the government has taken steps to fill 5,300 vacant posts under the reservation," he said.

Shinde, however, highlighted that the demand for Maratha reservation comes at a time when Ganeshotsav celebrations are underway in Mumbai, with thousands of people visiting pandals for darshan and prayers.

He urged protesters who are planning to come to Mumbai not to disrupt the celebrations or create law and order problems during the festive period.

Shinde urges protesters to be patient

"I urge the protesters to be positive on the matter as the government is working on your requirements and has taken the matter positively. Similarly, I request you to have patience and not disrupt Ganeshotsav in the city," Shinde said.

Jarange leaves for Mumbai

Meanwhile, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has left Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district for Mumbai as his indefinite hunger strike entered its 18th day. His departure comes amid uncertainty over permission for his proposed hunger strike at Azad Maidan.

Speaking to reporters, Jarange accused politicians, particularly those in the government, of "cheating" the Maratha community and appealed to his supporters to remain united and maintain peace.

He reiterated that he would not surrender before the government and said his fight was for the welfare and future of children from the Maratha community.

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