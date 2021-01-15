Govt to spend Rs 2,500 cr on infra development of MahaVitaran

Amid soaring arrears and liabilities, the Maharashtra Government has taken a crucial decision to spend Rs 2,500 crore annually for infrastructure development for state-owned power distribution company MahaVitaran.

Of the Rs 2,500 crore, Rs 1500 crore would be spent on energization of agriculture pumps by conventional method and Rs 1,000 crore for strengthening infrastructure in industrial and urban areas. Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut said the funds would be spent for infrastructure development including erection of new substations, installation of distribution transformers and construction of high tension (HT) and low tensions (LT) lines.

“The MVA government is trying to attract industries by strengthening and creating more power infrastructure in the MIDC areas. Rs 3000 crore would be spent in the next three years to strengthen infrastructure in urban and industrial areas including addition of new substations, laying of new lines and installation of transformers,’’ said Dr Raut. He added that he has directed all Regional Directors to finalise a time bound action plan in a week.

Dr Raut said the government proposes to focus on infrastructure development for the industrial sector which is a high paying consumer of the MahaVitaran.

‘’We will spend Rs 800 crore for power infrastructure development in MIDC areas, Rs 1000 crore to set up new sub-stations, new transformers and bifurcation of existing Sub- Divisions in next three years. Another, Rs 1,200 crore will be spent to strengthen power infrastructure in urban areas," he added.

The minister has directed MahaVitaran to regularise all unauthorized agriculture pump connections within 30 meters distance from electric supply poles till January 26. As per government estimates, there are 4.85 lakh unauthorized agriculture pump connections. Out of this, 30 percent are within 30 meters from the electric supply pole.