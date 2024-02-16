Govind Pansare's Family Claim 'Shivaji Kon Hota' Book Led To His Assassination

Govind Pansare Assassination: Kin Claim Murder Because Of His Book On ‘Shivaji Kon Hota’ |

Activist Govind Pansare’s family has claimed that he was killed because of his book on Shivaji, ‘Shivaji Kon Hota’ (Who was Shivaji), written in 2000, pleading to bring more information on his murder on record. The family made this claim in an affidavit submitted before the Bombay High court on Thursday. Pansare was shot at on February 16, 2015 in Kolhapur and succumbed to his injuries a few days later on February 20.

Family's claims

The family on Thursday said it wants to furnish certain additional information to the probe agency. The bench asked the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to verify the information. ATS counsel Ashok Mundargi said it would look into the details and submit a report in four weeks.

Meanwhile advocate Subhash Jha, appearing for two of the accused in the case, said the HC should not continue to monitor the probe as it may affect the trial. The bench ruled out the proposal, observing that the trial court would not get affected by this.

The HC has been monitoring the probe since it was transferred to ATS in 2022. The agency has since been submitting periodical reports on Pansare’s murder. Initially, the case was being probed by a special team of the state CID and had arrested 12 persons. The trial against them is underway. In 2022 the case was transferred to the state ATS after the activist’s family said the CID had not nabbed the conspirators of the crime.