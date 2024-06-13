 Govind Pansare Murder Case: Bombay HC Asks ATS To Look Into Additional Information
Govind Pansare Murder Case: Bombay HC Asks ATS To Look Into Additional Information

The HC directed ATS to file a comprehensive affidavit and posted the hearing on July 12.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 01:06 AM IST
article-image
The Bombay high court has directed the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), which is probing the 2015 killing of  Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Govind Pansare, to look into additional information that will be submitted by his family on a probable motive for his death.

Pansare was gunned down by some extremists on February 20, 2013 in Kolhapur. On a plea by Pansare’s family, the HC is monitoring the investigation that was transferred on August 3, 2022 from an SIT of State police to ATS.

Special public prosecutor Ashok Mundargi said SIT had found no evidence to substantiate allegations appearing in the media. Pansare family’s advocate Abhay Nevagi said his clients have new information. The judges said they must share it with the investigating officer. Mundargi said if there is anything specific, ATS is bound to probe it. 

