Government to soon decide on floating tender for Remdesivir vial purchase

In view of rising demand for Remdesivir vial, the Maharashtra Public Health Department will soon take a call on floating a tender for its procurement. Currently, Cipla and Hetero are the leading producers.

Minister of Public Health Rajesh Tope told the Free Press Journal, “The department is exploring the option of inviting a tender to purchase Remdesivir vial. The department will supply vials to the district collectors and municipal commissioners and it will be priced in the range of Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,500 per vial.’’ He, however, did not share the department’s timeline to float the tender.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has arrived at a price of Remdesivir 100 mg vial in liquid form at Rs 4,102.56 and Remdesivir 100mg in lipholized form at Rs 4,213.44 per vial. The price for Tocilizumab 400 mg injection is Rs 30,870, Tocilizumab 200 mg is Rs 15,435 and Tocilizumab 100 mg is Rs 6,174, and Favipiravir 200 mg tablet is Rs 78. These prices are inclusive of the Goods and Services Tax.

Department officer said the decision on inviting the tender for Remdesivir will be taken after due consultations with the chief secretary and the Department of Medical Education.