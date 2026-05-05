Govandi Residents Flag Delayed Desilting Ahead Of Monsoon, Warn Of Flood & Health Risks | file photo

Mumbai: With less than seven weeks remaining before the monsoon, residents of Govandi have raised alarm over the absence of critical pre-monsoon desilting work in major nullahs across M (East), M (West), and L wards, warning of an impending flood and public health emergency.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has blamed residents for dumping industrial and household waste into drains. The Solid Waste Department (SWD) cited a lack of contractor participation following a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report into an alleged desilting scam, along with theft of equipment, as key reasons for the delay. Officials have assured that work will commence following the appointment of new contractors.

Residents, however, warned that the absence of visible activity, despite the imminent monsoon, could trigger “disastrous consequences” in the densely populated suburb. In a formal representation dated 4 May 2026, advocate Abid Abbas Sayyed issued a legal notice to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), highlighting the “non-commencement” of essential desilting work in M-East Ward, particularly across Wards 134, 136, 137, 138, 139, 140 and 141.

Sayyed, a resident of Govandi, alleged that the civic body is neglecting its statutory duty to clear drains and stormwater lines. Long plagued by waterlogging and unhygienic conditions due to its proximity to dumping grounds and poor infrastructure, the area remains highly vulnerable.

The notice further argues that such administrative “apathy” amounts to a violation of the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. It also flags serious public health risks, noting that stagnant water can fuel outbreaks of malaria, tuberculosis and leptospirosis.

Sayyed has demanded the immediate commencement of work, full disclosure of contractor details, and accountability for the delays. Without urgent intervention, he warned, residents—many from economically weaker sections—face yet another season of avoidable hardship and lost livelihoods.

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Deputy Chief Engineer, SWD, Eastern Suburbs, Sanjay Ingale admitted that initial tenders received no response. “We extended deadlines and relaxed conditions. We have now appointed a contractor from outside the city,” he said, adding that theft, extortion threats and difficult ground conditions hindered progress. He claimed work has begun in L Ward and is being initiated in M-East and M-West.

Ingale also pointed to rampant dumping of furniture, mattresses and industrial waste in nullahs, blaming a “lack of civic sense”. Contractors, he said, must clear excavated waste within 48 hours or face penalties.