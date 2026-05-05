For The First Time In Mumbai Local History, New Safety Focused Trains Are Undergoing Trials In Uttar Pradesh Before Hitting City Tracks; Here Is Why | File Pic (Representational Image)

For millions travelling daily on the Mumbai Suburban Railway, change is finally on the horizon, though not quite on the tracks yet. A new non AC local train with automatic doors is currently being tested far away in Uttar Pradesh, marking a crucial step before it reaches the city.

The upgrade promises safer journeys and a serious attempt at reducing accidents to zero, a bold goal by Indian Railways.

Testing far from Mumbai’s chaos

Instead of squeezing trials into Mumbai’s already packed schedule, railway officials have moved testing to the quieter Khajuraho Mahoba route. The idea is simple, fewer trains, fewer interruptions, better data.

Back home, where trains run almost round the clock, even a short test can feel like trying to fix a car in the middle of traffic. Still, for regular commuters, the distance only adds to the wait. Many are left wondering when these much-talked-about trains will actually arrive on their daily routes.

Comfort meets a practical challenge

Unlike air conditioned locals, this train has to keep passengers cool without sealed coaches. Built at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, it uses roof mounted blowers, louvered doors, and larger windows to maintain airflow.

It sounds promising, but anyone who has stood in a crowded compartment during peak hours knows the real test will be human, not technical. Will it actually feel less suffocating, or just slightly better, remains to be seen.

Safety first, patience later

The standout feature is an interlocking system that prevents the train from moving unless all doors are shut. It directly targets the risky habit of boarding moving trains, something Mumbai has struggled with for years.

Add to that rain ready features to prevent water from entering during monsoon flooding, and the train does seem built for the city’s realities.

Yet, for commuters juggling packed platforms and tight schedules, there is a hint of frustration. The promise is reassuring, but until these trains actually roll into stations, it remains just that, a promise delayed.

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