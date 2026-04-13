FIRST LOOK: Mumbai Gets Non-AC Local Train With Automatic Doors, New EMU Arrives At Kurla Shed - VIDEO

FIRST LOOK: Mumbai Gets Non-AC Local Train With Automatic Doors, New EMU Arrives At Kurla Shed |

Mumbai, April 13: In a significant move to improve commuter safety, Mumbai on Monday received its first non air conditioned local train equipped with an automatic door closing system. The new Electric Multiple Unit, or EMU, arrived at the Kurla car shed, marking a milestone in the modernisation of the city’s suburban railway network.

The initiative is aimed at addressing one of the most persistent risks faced by daily commuters, travelling in overcrowded trains with open doors.

Developed After Safety Concerns

The introduction of the closed door system follows growing concerns over passenger safety, especially after incidents like the Mumbra tragedy, where overcrowding and open doors were key factors.

Railway officials said the new design is intended to prevent passengers from standing at or falling from open doorways, a common sight during peak hours in Mumbai.

A First for the Network

This is the first time that a non AC suburban train with automatic doors has been introduced not just in Mumbai, but across Indian Railways. The 12 coach rake has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.

Officials indicated that this is part of a larger shift towards closed door systems in all future suburban trains, including both AC and non AC variants.

Modern Design and Features

The train comes with a vestibule design, allowing passengers to move between coaches seamlessly. Unlike traditional compartmentalised locals, the new layout offers a more continuous interior space.

It will also feature open windows with sliding panes, retaining some of the familiar aspects of Mumbai’s existing local trains. The ladies coach is expected to be positioned at either end of the train.

Trials Before Public Use

Before it enters passenger service, the train will undergo a series of mandatory trials. These include high speed safety tests, load trials simulating passenger weight, and final passenger trials.

Officials said these steps are crucial to ensure the train performs reliably under Mumbai’s demanding conditions.

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