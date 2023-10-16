 Goregaon Fire: With 48-Year-Old's Death, Toll Rises To 8
Goregaon Fire: With 48-Year-Old's Death, Toll Rises To 8

Ten days on, survivors are still staying at a civic school as building's restoration work is still underway

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Goregaon Fire: With 48-Year-Old's Death, Toll Rises To 8 | representational pic

Mumbai: A 48-year-old man, who suffered smoke inhalation and superficial burns in the Goregaon fire, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, taking the death toll to eight. On October 6, a massive blaze erupted at Jai Bhavani, a Slum Rehabilitation Authority building, killing seven and injuring 62. 

Victim's 19-yr-old daughter had succumbed in the fire

On Sunday at around 7.20pm, Sunil Dhembre (48 years) died while undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital. His 19-year-old daughter had died in the incident, while he was admitted to BMC's HBT Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari. On the next day, he was shifted to the Cooper Hospital from where he was taken to Kokilaben on October 11. Dhembre ran a footwear store near the Goregaon railway station. 

Meanwhile, even 10 days after the tragedy, many survivors are still staying at the Unnat Nagar municipal school, an alternate accommodation provided by the BMC. “The restoration work of drainage and water pipelines as well as electricity for the building is still underway. Once the work gets completed, the residents can return to their homes,” said a civic official. 

Following the directions of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the civic body has appointed an eight-member committee to investigate the cause of the fire. As per the preliminary investigation of the fire brigade, piles of nylon and polyester clothing items stored in the stilt area blocked the building's exit. 

