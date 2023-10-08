Mumbai: Fire Safety Concerns Surge After Massive Blaze Engulfs SRA Building In Goregaon

Jay Bhavani building in Goregaon | Vijay Gohil

After the massive fire incident at the Jay Bhavani building in Goregaon, concerns over fire safety in Mumbai have once again taken center stage.

Over the past three years, Mumbai has witnessed a staggering 13,000 fire incidents. Tragically, 62 individuals lost their lives, while 386 others sustained injuries in these incidents. The primary causes of these fires have included short circuits, gas cylinder explosions, and stove-related accidents. Specifically, between the fiscal years 2020-21 and 2022-23, Mumbai experienced 13,119 fire incidents.

Breaking down the figures further, there were 4,200 incidents in 2020-21, 4,162 in 2021-22, and a worrying 4,757 incidents in 2022-23. These incidents resulted in 62 fatalities and left 346 citizens and 40 fire brigade personnel injured.

In the year 2020-21, 18 people lost their lives, and 95 individuals sustained injuries. The following year, 35 people perished, and 117 individuals suffered injuries due to fire-related incidents. In the ongoing year 2022-23, 9 fatalities and 74 injuries have already been reported.

One notable issue that has emerged is the challenge of navigating narrow lanes with large fire engines, causing delays in reaching affected areas. In response, the fire brigade has decided to procure mini fire engines, which are expected to be operational by December. Additionally, efforts are being made to introduce long ladder vehicles to enhance firefighting capabilities in high-rise buildings.

Read Also Mumbai: Goregaon Blaze Prompts Fire Audit Of SRA Buildings

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)