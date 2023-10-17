Goregaon Building Fire May Be Result Of Lit Matchstick, Cigarette 

Goregaon SRA Building Fire | file pic

Mumbai: The massive at Goregaon's Jai Bhavani building, which claimed eight lives and injured more than 60 people, might have erupted due to a lit matchstick or cigarette, said sources, adding that the possibility of short circuit was ruled out because there were no electric installations in the parking spot from where the blaze started.

After the October 6 tragedy, the BMC appointed an eight-member inquiry committee under the chairmanship of Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sudhakar Shinde to ascertain the cause of the fire. Comprising representatives of police, fire brigade, Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), the committee has been also tasked with suggesting measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Fact finding report yet to come

The panel has not yet submitted its fact finding report. However, it has been found that the fire spread rapidly owing to the presence of rags in the parking and common areas of each floor. The FPJ contacted Shinde, but he didn't reply. According to sources, the committee is going to suggest safety measures for buildings towering 27 meters i.e. seven-storey structures. Also, the committee is going to suggest installation of iron ladders outside the building, which will ease and expedite the evacuation process, said sources, adding that a firefighting system is likely to be made compulsory.

Meanwhile, the fire brigade inspected 462 SRA buildings for fire safety norms and found that 114 structures don't have fire fighting systems. It has issued notices to them, directing them to install a firefighting system at the earliest. After the Goregaon fire, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had ordered the inspection drive.

In the last few years, Mumbai has witnessed a rise in fire incidents. To prevent occurrence of such mishaps, the fire brigade raises public awareness besides observing fire safety week every year.

