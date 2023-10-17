Mumbai: After Goregaon Fire Incident, Fire Brigade Identifies 114 SRA Buildings Lacking Appropriate Systems

Representational photo | File

Mumbai: After a fire incident in Goregaon Jai Bhavani building last week. Mumbai fire brigade visited 462 SRA buildings. It found that 114 buildings did not have fire fighting systems. Mumbai Fire Brigade has sent notice and asked them to install a fire fighting system as soon as possible.

Last week, fire was gutted in the seven-storey SRA building named Jai Bhavani. The fire erupted in the parking of the building. Eight people had died in the incident and 51 people were injured in the incident. CM Eknath Shinde, Guardian Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, Deepak Kesarkar and BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal had visited the site and declared Rs 5 lakh compensation to the deceased family and free medication for injured in Government hospitals. On the same day he had directed the fire brigade department to conduct inspection of SRA buildings.

After the Chief Minister Eknath Shinder's order, the fire brigade conducted inspection in 462 buildings and found there is no fire fighting system working in 114 buildings. In the last few years, there has been a rise in fire incidents in Mumbai. Fire brigade does awareness among people and every year conducts fire safety week in Mumbai. Fire brigade also procure foreign machinery to tackle fire incidents in Mumbai.

