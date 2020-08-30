Good news! Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 96.24%

Finally, some good news for Mumbaikars. Water levels in seven lakes which provide water to the city have increased. The water level reached 96.24 percent mark on Sunday morning.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 13,92,996 million litres of water or 96.24% as recorded on Sunday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 96.54% with 13,97,300 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 95.34% with 13,79,947 million litres.

At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Tansa has 98.97%, Middle Vaitarna 93.66%, Upper Vaitarna has 92.99%, Bhatsa 96.56%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.