Good news! Water level in Mumbai’s seven lakes rises to 96.24%

Finally, some good news for Mumbaikars. Water levels in seven lakes which provide water to the city have increased. The water level reached 96.24 percent mark on Sunday morning.
According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 13,92,996 million litres of water or 96.24% as recorded on Sunday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 96.54% with 13,97,300 million litres, while in 2018 the water stock was 95.34% with 13,79,947 million litres.
At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Tansa has 98.97%, Middle Vaitarna 93.66%, Upper Vaitarna has 92.99%, Bhatsa 96.56%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.
In the last 24 hours, Upper Vaitarna received 42.00mm rainfall, Modak Sagar received 67.00mm rainfall, Tansa received 43.00mm rainfall, Middle Vaitarna received 68.00mm rainfall, Bhatsa received 28.00mm rainfall, Vihar received 54.00mm rainfall, and Tulsi 50.00mm rainfall.
Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday decided to withdraw the cut in water supply in Mumbai city from August 29, after stock in dams exceeded 95 per cent. The BMC had imposed a 20 per cent water cut in Mumbai on August 5 after the water supply in the city's reservoirs went down to 34 per cent. The cut in water supply was reduced to 10 per cent on August 22 in view of the improvement in water levels in lakes.
