Good News: Remember Asma? 17-year-old Mumbai footpath dweller who cracked SSC exam; she got admission in KC College in Mumbai

Do you remember Mumbai footpath dweller who won hearts on the internet after she cracked class 10 exams of Maharashtra board? Her name is Asma Salim Sheikh and now, she got the admission in KC College, Mumbai.

Congress leader Milind Deora helped Asma for her class 11 admission. The information about her admission was shared by Deora today.

Deora took to Twitter and wrote, "Delighted that Asma has secured the option to study at Mumbai’s prestigious KC College. My deepest gratitude to Principal @DrBagla_KCC, @N_Hiranandani & the management of @HSNCUniversity for heeding my request. Makes #RakshaBandhan all the more special! (sic)"