Good News: Remember Asma? 17-year-old Mumbai footpath dweller who cracked SSC exam; she got admission in KC College in Mumbai

Do you remember Mumbai footpath dweller who won hearts on the internet after she cracked class 10 exams of Maharashtra board? Her name is Asma Salim Sheikh and now, she got the admission in KC College, Mumbai.
Congress leader Milind Deora helped Asma for her class 11 admission. The information about her admission was shared by Deora today.
Deora took to Twitter and wrote, "Delighted that Asma has secured the option to study at Mumbai’s prestigious KC College. My deepest gratitude to Principal @DrBagla_KCC, @N_Hiranandani & the management of @HSNCUniversity for heeding my request. Makes #RakshaBandhan all the more special! (sic)"
Earlier, after Asma's video went viral on the internet, Deora extended all possible assistance for her class 11 admission.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the class 10 or SSC results on July 29. Among many students who cleared the class 10 exams, was Asma who cracked the exam despite living on a footpath in Mumbai.
Asma is the student of Hirjibhai Laljibhai Sajan Girls High School in Mumbai and scored 40 percent in Maharashtra board class 10 exam.
Staying with her family on the pavement, without any basic amenities and space to study, she cleared the exam against all the odds.
