Good news: Mumbai's Dharavi reports zero COVID-19 cases on July 17

Good news has poured in again for Mumbai's Dharavi after 13 days. After not reporting a single COVID-19 case on Sarturday, since July 4, Asia's largest slum has not reported a single COVID-19 case again on July 17. On July 4, the slum colony had last reported zero cases.

According to BMC data, the areas's active cases stands at 21 as of July 17. Earlier, zero cases were recorded on June 14, June 15, and June 23, July 4, and July 7.

The total number of cases in the largest slum of Asia stands at 6,932. The area is now left with 21 active cases. Meanwhile, six people tested positive for Covid-19 in Mahim, taking the tally to 10,127.

According to BMC data, So far, the ward has registered 26,864 coronavirus cases and 25,882 recoveries.