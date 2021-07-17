Good news: Mumbai's Dharavi reports zero COVID-19 cases on July 17

Good news has poured in again for Mumbai's Dharavi after 13 days. After not reporting a single COVID-19 case on Sarturday, since July 4, Asia's largest slum has not reported a single COVID-19 case again on July 17. On July 4, the slum colony had last reported zero cases.
According to BMC data, the areas's active cases stands at 21 as of July 17. Earlier, zero cases were recorded on June 14, June 15, and June 23, July 4, and July 7.
The total number of cases in the largest slum of Asia stands at 6,932. The area is now left with 21 active cases. Meanwhile, six people tested positive for Covid-19 in Mahim, taking the tally to 10,127.
According to BMC data, So far, the ward has registered 26,864 coronavirus cases and 25,882 recoveries.
Dharavi which has a population of about 10 lakh densely packed into an area of 2.1 square kilometers had reported its first COVID-19 case on April 1 last year. On April 8 this year, it recorded its highest-ever single-day spike of 99 cases during the second wave of the virus outbreak.
Meanwhile, with India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossing 38 crores, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale on Saturday said that the party has planned to vaccinate 100 per cent population of Dharavi in the next 2-3 months.
"We have planned to vaccinate 100 per cent population of Dharavi in next 2-3 months and booked 10,000 slots for vaccination at private hospitals in the first phase," Shewale said.
"We will be booking 30,000 more slots in the second and third phases separately. Vaccines were ordered by these private hospitals earlier, as per guidelines by the Centre. Sponsors are coming up to support us for this drive," he added.
