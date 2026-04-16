Good News! Mumbaikars To Get GI-Tagged Ratnagiri Alphonso Mangoes Delivered At Doorstep; Know How

Mumbai: As the season of the most loved summer fruit, Alphonso mangoes, also known as hapus, has arrived, India Post in the Mumbai Region has launched a special initiative to deliver GI-tagged Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes directly to households across Mumbai. This special initiative aims to strengthen market linkages between farmers and urban consumers.

According to an official notification by PIB, "The initiative is designed not merely as a seasonal offering but as a sustainable support system for mango growers and small business entrepreneurs in Ratnagiri." It aims to create a sustainable support system for mango growers and small entrepreneurs in Ratnagiri by leveraging India Post’s logistics network to remove intermediaries and ensure farmers receive a higher share of the final sale price.

How Will The Initiative Help Farmers & Consumers?

To improve accessibility, orders can be placed through QR codes and WhatsApp, with Cash on Delivery (CoD) available, enabling small producers to participate in urban retail without major infrastructure costs. Freshly sourced Alphonso mangoes will be delivered directly to consumers, supporting rural livelihoods while offering city residents premium produce at competitive prices, the official release said.

Speaking on the initiative, Postmaster General Kaiya Arora, from India Post, Mumbai Region, said the programme connects Ratnagiri farmers with urban consumers and ensures better earnings for growers while providing convenient access to fresh fruit for Mumbaikars.

GI Tag Mangoes

As many sellers use harmful chemicals like carbide to artificially ripen mangoes, the Alphonso mango GI tag ensures only mangoes from specific regions are recognised as authentic.

Price Of Ratnagiri Alphonso Mangoes

The price of Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes ranges somewhere between Rs 1500 and Rs 3000 for a box, depending on the size of the fruit. Traders are expecting prices to remain relatively firm in the short term due to rising demand ahead of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, a period traditionally associated with increased mango purchases. However, with peak harvest expected in late April and early May, a further increase in supply could lead to more competitive pricing while maintaining fruit quality.

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