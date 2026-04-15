Alphonso Mango Prices Ease In Navi Mumbai's APMC Amid Steady Supply From Konkan; Boxes Now From ₹1,500 |

Mumbai: The arrival of fresh consignments of Alphonso mangoes at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee market in Vashi has brought relief to traders and consumers alike, with prices witnessing a noticeable correction after a steep start to the season.

The Vashi APMC, a key wholesale fruit hub for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, is currently receiving around 50,000 boxes of Alphonso mangoes from the Konkan belt. Traders say the steady inflow has helped stabilise supply, which was previously affected by delayed arrivals.

What Is The Price Of Alphanso Mangoes Currently?

At present, premium Alphonso mango boxes are priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 5,000, depending on the size and grade of the fruit. Each box typically contains around five to nine dozen mangoes. This marks a sharp decline from February and March, when limited availability had driven prices beyond Rs 8,000 per box.

The improved supply is largely attributed to increased arrivals from major mango-growing regions such as Ratnagiri and Devgad. Traders note that the quality of mangoes has also improved, with fruits displaying the characteristic saffron hue, aroma, and proper maturity associated with premium Alphonso varieties.

However, some traders pointed out that the overall influx this season remains slightly lower compared to last year. The 2026 mango season was delayed by nearly three weeks due to irregular winter temperatures in the Konkan region, which impacted early flowering and harvesting cycles.

With supply now picking up, wholesale prices have begun to normalise, and the impact is expected to reflect in retail markets across Mumbai and Thane in the coming days. Consumers may soon find Alphonso mangoes more affordable compared to the initial weeks of the season.

Prices Might See Hike After Akshay Tritiya

Despite the recent correction, traders expect prices to remain relatively firm in the short term due to rising demand ahead of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, a period traditionally associated with increased mango purchases.

Consumers looking for the best balance between price and quality may consider buying later in the season. With peak harvest expected in late April and early May, a further increase in supply could lead to more competitive pricing while maintaining fruit quality.

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